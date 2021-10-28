The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners voted not to rezone a subdivision on Chandler Road at the group’s meeting on Monday evening.
They failed to make a vote on the ordinance during the second reading due to opposition from residents over the subdivision being rezoned to the city’s single-family residential development (RS-20).
Residents such as Allen Kemp criticized the addition of 35 single-family homes on Chandler Road for concerns over their houses being damaged from blasting near the street and over the lack of fencing and a 10-foot buffer on the development. They voiced out their criticisms at a public hearing prior to Monday’s meeting.
“I don’t want to see any changes to the property until I pass away,” said Kemp.
Kemp grew up around Chandler Road and lived near this street for a long time until he retired and handed his house to his daughter. Kemp’s daughter went through a divorce, and he decided to assist her by giving her this house as a gift.
He suggested to the commissioners to put this ordinance on hold for a few years.
“You can wait until I kick the bucket before you come in and do whatever you want to my old property,” said Kemp.
Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness said that he has heard a lot of citizens’ comments in many board meetings, but not one that is as hilarious as Kemp’s.
“I was not completely sold on the planned-unit developments for this rezoning,” said District 4 Commissioner Jennifer Milele.
Milele supported the ordinance before and after it was approved on the first reading last month. However, when Milele heard residents express their opinions over the subdivision’s rezoning, she did not want to support this development.
In other business, the city commission approved the rezoning of a subdivision near Curd Road.
They voted unanimously to rezone that subdivision to the city’s single-family development (RS-10) and Wilson County’s residential planned-unit development (RS-15 PUD)
There will be 218 houses, measuring more than 89 acres, incorporated into the development.
The board added an amendment that would allow the slope variance on lots greater than 18% that are cut.
Will Smith, who is the land acquisition manager of Beazer Homes (a home construction company and the subdivision’s developer), said that they noticed six or seven lots that were cut during development and that using the slope variance would help them develop those lots within the property.
Public Works Director Andy Barlow added that developers can’t build on any property that is more than 20% of natural slopes.
The board of commissioners also unanimously approved an amendment to their fiscal year 2021-2022 budget to accept a donation from Wilson Bank & Trust for the purchase and installation of a new scoreboard at Charlie Daniels Park.
The ordinance will increase both the city’s spending on park improvements and the city’s donation to the Mt. Juliet Parks and Recreation Department to $8,405.
The commission also passed an amendment to include video recordings of their work sessions.
