The Mt. Juliet Police Department detailed some changes to their new headquarters to the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners at a workshop held prior to last Monday’s meeting.
Mt. Juliet plans to move its criminal investigations unit and its code enforcement department into the new facility.
Mt. Juliet also plans to expand the space in the facility to 44,400 square feet.
James Kennon, the principal architect for Architect Workshop, said that expanding the facility’s space accommodates the Mt. Juliet Police Department’s needs.
The department’s new headquarters will have the command and support unit, the evidence unit, the dispatch unit, and the records unit on the first floor, and the patrol unit, the investigative unit, the public unit, and a court/community room will be on the second floor.
Mt. Juliet Police Capt. Tyler Chandler said that the department has maxed out its space with the current building.
The department’s current headquarters is adjacent to Charlie Daniels Park.
Chandler said they don’t currently have the space to expand their dispatch center for EMS services.
“We reached a point as a department that we continue to grow and continue to invest in our staff,” said Chandler.
The cost for the new building is estimated as being between $26.3 million and $29.4 million.
Chandler indicated that the Mt. Juliet Police Department and its architect team and its construction team used different cost-saving measures to keep their new facility frugal, durable, and functional.
Kennon said that they included a public storm shelter to meet building code requirements.
“We’ve learned to accommodate that by making some shared public space a little bit bigger than it would have to be just for a corridor,” said Kennon.
Kennon also said that the department pushed its annex building back against Charlie Daniels Park and divided it into two smaller buildings.
The Mt. Juliet Police Department also limited areas utilizing storm or ballistic hardening while also including high-density mobile shelving to reduce storage space needs for their evidence and records unit.
The department also placed more emphasis on multi-function room planning by having the emergency coordination center to serve as police department’s conference room while also having its public storm shelter function as circulation space.
Kennon did indicate that the new headquarters will not have a lot of private offices.
“We try to provide a good balance of large open offices against private offices so they have a good work environment and a good handle of the acoustics, but not give everybody their own private little office,” said Kennon.
The new police headquarters is expected to be sufficient to serve Mt. Juliet’s projected growth up until 2040.
District 3 Commissioner Scott Hefner asked about the department’s utilization of its new headquarters by 2024.
Chandler answered that they are expected to utilize 60% to 70% of the building at that time.
“You’ll see extra space in this facility with this capacity as our command staff continues to grow,” said Chandler.
Chandler said they will also see a few extra areas in the investigative division with this building, and he pointed out that the majority of the department’s growth comes from their patrol and dispatch units.
“As Mt. Juliet continues to grow, we want our new building to adapt in every way,” said Chandler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.