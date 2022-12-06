MT. JULIET POLICE HEADQUARTERS PHOTO

The proposed Mt. Juliet Police Department facility is expected to be 44,400 square feet, compared to the department’s current facility that consists of a 14,500 square feet.

 Submitted

The Mt. Juliet Police Department detailed some changes to their new headquarters to the Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners at a workshop held prior to last Monday’s meeting.

Mt. Juliet plans to move its criminal investigations unit and its code enforcement department into the new facility.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.