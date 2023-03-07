The Lebanon City Council’s work session on Thursday night consisted of discussion and clarification surrounding an amendment to the Lebanon Zoning Code that would allow for new sign standards that specify time limits for signage to be displayed.
The ordinance that would change the current regulations regarding temporary signage will go before the council for a second time during tonight’s meeting. Types of signage affected by the sign standards ordinance include inflatable signs, banners, yard signs and more.
“We had banned all inflatable signs,” Lebanon Planning Department Director Paul Corder said. “We’re going to allow them just for grand openings for about 30 days. This will also go into fireworks, because the fireworks stands aren’t up long enough for our ordinance to be able to affect them, because by the time we cite them, they’re going to be gone.”
Signage in relation to special events can be displayed up to three times a year, with a five-day display limit each time.
Certain temporary signage will be exempt from new sign standards ordinance.
“Public notice and information signs, this was kind of government regulated,” Corder said. “It was getting complicated to keep it all in one item, so we separated it out. We also wanted to include private property policy signs and no trespassing, so it makes it clear that it’s not just government signage.”
An exception to the rule that banners cannot be secured to a fence will be construction banners.
When ward 3 commissioner Camille Burdine raised concerns about whether the rule would affect sponsor banners at sports fields in Lebanon, Corder assured her that it would not.
“If you’re talking about the ones in the field itself, we’re not going to regulate those, because they’re not intended to be read from the road,” Corder said. “They’re intended to be read by the people in the stands.”
