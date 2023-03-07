The Lebanon City Council’s work session on Thursday night consisted of discussion and clarification surrounding an amendment to the Lebanon Zoning Code that would allow for new sign standards that specify time limits for signage to be displayed.

The ordinance that would change the current regulations regarding temporary signage will go before the council for a second time during tonight’s meeting. Types of signage affected by the sign standards ordinance include inflatable signs, banners, yard signs and more.

