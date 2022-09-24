Charles Arthur “Chuck” Berry, 85, formerly of Lebanon, passed away on Aug. 22, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
He was born in Detroit, Michigan, on Jan. 7, 1937, the son of the late William H. “Bill” Berry and Helen Berry.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: his wife, Fran, who was the love of his life for more than 40 years; brother, William “Bill” Berry; and daughter, Hope Gray.
Survivors include: three children, Chuck (Kym) Skidmore, Faithe Sass, Rusty Harvey; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Judy Gaines; sister-in-law, Faye Berry; niece, Mickie (Butch) Kiefer; two nephews, Mark (Janet) Clemmons, Chris (Dana) Berry; and cousin, Ken (Kay) Berry.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the local arrangements.
