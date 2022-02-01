Chuck Gilbert, of Lebanon, passed away on Jan. 27, 2022, at age 61.
The graveside service, conducted by Danny Sellars, is at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Charles Cameron Gilbert was born in Lebanon to Barbara McDaniel Gilbert and Mack Wilson Gilbert.
He was an aircraft mechanic.
He is survived by: his brothers, Don Gilbert, Michael (Janice) Gilbert, Eric (Suze) Gilbert; nieces and nephews, Ashley Marie Snyder, Daniel Allen Gilbert, Jr., Michael David Gilbert, Macey Rhea Gilbert, Anica Blair Gilbert, Isabella Campbell Gilbert, Charlie Mack Gilbert; and good friend, Harriet Marshall.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Barbara and Mack Gilbert, and a brother Daniel Allen Gilbert.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.