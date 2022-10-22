Charles “Charlie” Howard Baird Jr.,75, of Cary, North Carolina — formerly of Jacksonville, North Carolina — passed peacefully and was reunited with his savior on Oct. 17, 2022.
Charlie was a tirelessly supportive husband, father, grandfather, neighbor and friend.
He was a devoted Christian, storyteller, whistler and humorist.
He was a cheerleader for the people around him and daily demonstrated the beauty of how God uses our strengths and weaknesses to reach others.
While the family is sad to not have more time with him, they are excited that he is now living a life of eternal heavenly praise.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents — Charles, Sr., and Erma Baird — and his sister, Sharry Hager.
He is survived by: his loving wife, Sue Baird of Cary, North Carolina; sons, Sam (Heather) Baird, Charlie (Farrah) Baird III; daughter, Margaret (David) Roman; grandchildren, Sean (Hayley), Meredith, Annabelle, David, Lucy, and Emmeline; along with a host of loving family and friends throughout Tennessee, North Carolina and abroad.
