Charles (Chuck) Harold Hartman II, passed away on Jan. 7, 2022. He was 68 years old.
He left a broken and shattered family behind. He was one the greatest men we have ever known. Our world will never be the same without him. He was the funniest, craziest, most loving, supportive, hard-working, caring man. He taught us what unconditional love was through his example over and over. We are unsure what we will do without him.
Chuck was born on February 7, 1954, in Nashville, TN, to the late Charles Hartman, Sr., and Betty White Hartman.
He owned his own business, West Main Garden Center, Inc., for more than two decades. He continued landscape design until his passing.
Chuck graduated from Glencliff High School in 1972 and Middle Tennessee State University in 1976.
He and Genny married that same year July 16, 1976. Four years later, they started a family and had two daughters — Heather (born in 1980) and Amber (born in 1983). Chuck and Genny were married 46 years upon his passing.
Chuck was a fierce family man. He was a faithful father and grandaddy. He loved spending time with his girls and any of his eight grandchildren. Fun times around the house, on the farm, or at the beach with his family will be the most cherished and missed.
He is survived by: his wife, Genny Lynn Runyan Hartman; his daughters, Heather Hartman Ausbrooks (Brent), Amber Denise Jackson (Derrick); and his sisters, Pam Shepherd (Steve) and Kay McKee (Mike). Also, his eight grandchildren — Jake Ausbrooks, Caden Ausbrooks, Evan Ausbrooks, Aspen Ausbrooks, Will Jackson, Savannah Jackson, Lilah Kate Jackson, and Tobi Jackson — also survive.
A memorial service will be held at Ligon & Bobo in Lebanon on Friday at 2 p.m. Visitation will precede the service beginning at 11 a.m.
The honorary pallbearers will be Mike McKee, Steve Shepherd, Steve Holmes, Drew Sullivan, Alan Lincoln and Johnny Wilson.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.