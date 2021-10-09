Graveside service for Charles Edgar Waters, 83, will be Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Rest Hill Cemetery.
Family will receive friends and family from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Neuble Monument Funeral Home in Lebanon.
He was preceded in death by parents, Charles and Mabel Waters, and two brothers.
Survivors include: his wife, Florence Elaine Waters; children, Robert Waters, Kelly Waters, Mimielle Waters, Kim Waters, Alicia Waters; siblings, Bob Waters, Gerald Waters, Patricia Waters; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Social distancing, temperature checks and masks are required.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, located at 1330 Bluebird Road in Lebanon, is in charge of the arrangements. 615-444-3117
