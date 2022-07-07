Charles Edward Orrand, 93, of Mt. Juliet, went to heaven on July 2, 2022.
He lived a long and, for the most part, healthy life. In fact, at age 93, he out-lived all of his brothers and sisters and most of his peers.
He was a proud dad, granddaddy and great-granddaddy.
He was one of nine children and grew up in East Nashville.
He met his soulmate, Audrey Vantrease, when he drove his dad to a Watertown square dance, where his dad played the fiddle. Not long after that, he and Audrey got married. She was 15, and he was 20. It raised some eyebrows, but they had the blessing of Audrey’s parents. Some said it wouldn’t last, but they were married for 70 years.
Charles was a very hard worker. He was a woodworker by trade. He worked for a couple of sash and door companies, making doors. Charles was a great handyman.
He was a perfectionist and was good at everything he tried. But he was extra skilled in making furniture and refurbishing antique furniture.
After retirement, he and Audrey moved to their 65-acre farm in Watertown. He loved working the farm. He even remodeled the old farmhouse. They then sold the farm 20 years later and moved to their current home in Mt. Juliet, next to their daughter and son-in-law.
In his 90s, he enjoyed (and still had the steady hand) of hand-painting hundreds of pinecones, which will continue to be enjoyed by many people.
Even at age 92, he was still mowing his yard with his John Deere tractor.
Family members who preceded him to heaven are: his beloved wife, Audrey; their son, James Edward; parents, Odus and Zemmer Orrand; as well as his eight siblings.
He is survived by his: daughter and son-in-law, Dianne and Steve Horne; nine grandchildren, Josh (Beth) Horne, Israel (Crystal) Horne, Noelle (Micah) Johnson, Nick (Kim) Horne, Jay (Malena) Orrand, Chris (Tabitha) Orrand, Rebecca (James) Johnson, Sharon (Trail) White, Tiffany (James) McDaniel; 21 great-grandchildren, Caleb Horne, Anna Horne, Honor Horne, Eli Kensinger, Grace Kensinger, Brittany Walton, Bella Johnson, Brody Johnson, Elyssa (Anthony) Landry, Charlie McCormack, Avery Johnson, Hadley Johnson, Thornton White, Tiden White, Truett White, Taisley White, Allen McDaniel, Henry McDaniel, Landon Orrand, Justice Orrand, Matthias Orrand; great-great-grandchild, Brylee Landry; and his niece, Glenda Faye Orrand.
The family would like to thank those special angels that cared for him at the American Health Communities (AHC) Mt. Juliet Health Center and for the Avalon Hospice staff.
Visitation was held at Hunter Funeral Home on Tuesday at 2 p.m., followed immediately by the celebration of life service at 3 p.m. Rev. Dr. Garry Speich officiated.
Pallbearers were Joshua Horne, Israel Horne, Nick Horne, Caleb Horne, Jay Orrand, Chris Orrand and Micah Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, individuals are encouraged to consider donations to Avalon Hospice Foundation.
