Charles Franklin Geldreich, 59, of Lebanon, passed away on Feb. 5, 2023.
Mr. Geldreich was born Nov. 20, 1964, in Nashville, a son of Thomas Caldwell Geldreich, Sr., and the late Patricia Ann Stanley Mack. He was also preceded in death by a brother — Thomas C. Geldreich, Jr. — and step-mother, Carolyn Ann Jones Geldreich.
Mr. Geldreich is survived by: his father, Thomas C. Geldreich, Sr. of Lebanon; sister; Teresa Ann (Thurston) Beasley of Murfreesboro; niece; Angela Marie Cruz; and nephew; Danny Cruz, Jr.
Graveside services and interment for Mr. Geldreich are scheduled to be conducted on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro.
Visitation with the family will be at the Gordonsville chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Monday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. The family will gather at the cemetery just prior to the 1 p.m. graveside on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.