Charles Jerry Harvey, 82, passed away on Feb. 12, 2022 in Quality Center for Rehab & Healing.
He is preceded in death by: his parents, Grady Calvin Harvey and Fannie Sells Harvey; daughter, Teresa Fuller; and sisters, Mildred Sells, Betty Beason.
Jerry is survived by: his children, Jerry Lee Harvey, Tamara Felts, along with their mother, Georgia Davenport; brothers, Kenneth (Linda) Harvey, Keith Harvey, Roger (Diane) Harvey; grandchildren, Dustin (Meagan) Harvey,Shawn (Olivia) O’Conner, Alexis Harvey, Madisyn Felts, Zachary Reeves; great-grandchildren, Braxton O’Conner, Charlee O’Conner, Grady Harvey; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend, Faye Daniels.
Mr. Harvey was an Army veteran and owner of Jerry’s Auto Body certified in estimate, body repair and paint. He was also employed as a certified mechanic for Ford Motor Company, TRW in Lebanon and Wilson County Waste Management.
A celebration of life service was held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the Christian Life Chapel, located at 105 Holloway Drive in Lebanon. Visitation was held at the church before the service from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Interment was held in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Mr. Havey’s family members.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Lebanon’s Wilson County Veterans Museum by mailing those to 304 East Main St., Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087.
Partlow Funeral Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.