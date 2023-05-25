It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Charles Louis Butler, affectionately known as Charlie, on May 25, 2023.
Born on Sept. 24, 1927, in Taylorsville, North Carolina, Charlie and his family lived in Watertown before moving to Mt. Juliet on West Caldwell St.
The Butler family was very popular in those days of old Mt. Juliet. Everyone loved to go to their house to eat, play ball or spend the night.
He lived an extraordinary life, filled with love, laughter, and countless cherished memories. He was a beloved husband, son, and friend, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Charlie and Betty were members of Vine Church of Christ. He was an Army veteran, serving in Washington State.
After his time in the Army, he came home and went to work for Gene Denney, milking cows and farming. He worked for Ford Glass Plant for 30 years.
He was well thought of in the community, always willing to help others.
He took every opportunity to visit Panama City Beach, Florida, and the Great Smokey Mountains.
He always attended the Tennessee Walking Horse Show, only missing a couple of times.
He loved summertime and being in his orderly garden from sun up until sun down.
Though we mourn the loss of Charlie, we also celebrate the incredible life he lived. He leaves behind a legacy of love and wisdom that will continue to touch the lives of those who knew him.
Charlie was preceded in death by: his loving parents, Riley and Addie Butler; son, Stanley Butler; grandddaughter, Haden Butler; siblings, Ben, Eloise, Evelyn, Joe, Tommy, Jimmy, Bobby; father and mother-in-law, Eldridge and Medie Lannom; brothers-in-law, Grafton Lannom, Wayne Lannom; and sisters-in-law, Helen Hughey and Martha Henslee.
He is survived by: his devoted wife of 72 years, Betty Lannom Butler; son, Michael (Barbi) Butler; daughter, Michelle (Tim) Lawrence; daughter-in-law, Marilyn Butler; grandchildren, Marshall Butler, Brett (Amanda) Butler, Zachary (Autumn) Butler, Ethan Butler, Addie (Johnie) Burlingame; great-grandchildren, J.C. Butler, Gunner Butler, Henley Butler, Emery Butler, Saylor Burlingame; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jewell (Orien) Dickerson, Patsy (Claude) Maynard, Phillip (Roxie) Lannom; along with nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends.
Visitation will be held at the Christian Life Chapel, located at 105 Holloway Dr. in Lebanon, on Sunday from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m., with funeral services to follow at 3:30 p.m. Randy Ward will officiate, and congregational singing will be led by Tommy Smith.
Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Marshall Butler, Brett Butler, Zachary Butler, Ethan Butler, J.C. Butler, and David Denney. Honorary pallbearers are Phillip Lannom, Roy Denney, Orien Dickerson, Claude Maynard, Joe Denney and Gunner Butler.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Parthenon Pavilion at Centennial and Centennial Hospital for its special care.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.