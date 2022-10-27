Services for Charles R. Davis Sr., 82, will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Lebanon Church of God.
Family will receive friends and family on Friday from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, William Davis and Eva Wharton Davis; wife of 49 years, JoAnne Gilliam Davis; three brothers, William (Hazel) Davis, Jr., Eddie Davis, and Burnis (Gloria) Davis.
Survivors include: his daughter, Resa (Chris, deceased) Draper; son, Charles R. Davis, Jr.; two grandsons, Christopher Neil Draper, Christopher Reese Draper; two sisters, Annie Ward, Alicia (Clifton) Teamer; one brother, Gerald (Barbara) Davis; one uncle, Curtis Bender; two sisters-in-law, Naomi Davis, Bonnie M. Gilliam; two brothers-in-law, Robert Lee Gilliam and Jesse Ray Gilliam; along with a host of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
