Charles Roger Dornan, 86, of Lebanon, passed away on Nov. 27, 2021.
He is preceded in death by: his parents, John and Lucille Dornan; sons, Tim Dornan, Michael Dornan; sisters, Mary Coates, Betty Adams; as well as an infant brother.
Charles is survived by: his wife, Mitzie Dornan; son, Steve (Susan) Dornan; daughters, Deborah Dornan (Terry Taylor) and Kimberly (Kevin) Lovell; children by marriage, Susan Floyd, Melissa McCrary, Barry (Dawn) Floyd; brother, Tom (Nancy) Dornan; sister, Nancy Walker; grandchildren, Russ Dornan (Georgette Bowman), Andrew (Kiersten) Dornan, Kristina (Chuck) Arlund, Patricia McCanless, Jack McCanless, Tim Dornan, Tiffany Dornan, Tasha Dornan, Kalynn Dornan; grandchildren by marriage, Michelle Mullins, Christopher Floyd, Wesley Floyd, Joshua Floyd; as well as several great-grandchildren.
Mr. Dornan — originally from Omaha, Nebraska — served in the Army as a
paratrooper in the 11th Airborne. After his time in the military, he was
chief plumbing inspector for Davidson County Metro, as well as owner of
Shady Acres Campground for more than 30 years.
Charles was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason and was master Mason for Comer Lodge No. 417. He was also heavily involved with American Legion Post 88, serving as commander at the local and state level, and as committeeman at the national level.
Charlie was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Visitation for Mr. Dornan will be held on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 7
p.m. at the Partee House (located at 233 West Main St. in Lebanon) as well as on Friday from noon until 1 p.m. at Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Lebanon. A service will be held following visitation on Friday at 1 p.m. at Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow at 3 p.m. at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Kevin Medlin will officiate the service, with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Due to the inherent risk associated with COVID-19, the family requests that those in attendance please wear masks.
Partlow Funeral Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-444-7007, 615-444-7700 (obituary line), www.partlowchapel.com
