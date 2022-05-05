Charles Thomas ‘Tommy’ Huffines Sr., 82, passed away May 3, 2022, at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
He is preceded in death by his parents, E.W. & Mary Terry Huffines; brothers, Jewell Huffines, David Huffines, James Huffines, Walter Huffines, Willie Mack Huffines; sisters, Doris Douglas, Donnie Smith, Lorraine Rudd, Ruth Huffines; and his father and mother in-law, George and Helen Young.
Mr. Huffines is survived by: his wife of 61 years, Helen Louise Young Huffines; son, Tommy Huffines, Jr. (and his wife, Vicky); sister, Linda Huffines Myers (and her husband, Blythe); grandson, Joshua Mofield; great-grandchildren, Michael Mofield and Madison Mofield.
Tommy was a 1957 graduate of Gordonsville High School, attended Highland
Heights Church of Christ and was a retired, 36-year employee of Texas Boot.
Private graveside services will be
held on Monday
at 1 p.m. in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Partlow Funeral Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.