A funeral service for Wayne Foster will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Gladeville United Methodist Church, with pastor Moses Han and Rev. Joe Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Caraway Cemetery.
Visitation was held at Gladeville United Methodist Church on Wednesday from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Thursday after 11 a.m.
Mr. Foster, 84, of Gladeville, passed away on Dec. 19, 2022, at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.
Born Charles Wayne Foster on Sept. 15, 1938, in Wilson County, he is the son of the late Charlie Max and Margaret Elizabeth Nance Foster.
He retired from First American National Bank after 44 years of service.
He then went to work at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, where he had worked for the past 21 years.
He was an active member of Gladeville United Methodist Church, where he had been a member for 75 years. He served as lay leader, treasurer, song leader, Sunday school teacher, and sang in the choir. He was known for welcoming every new visitor who walked through the church doors.
He had served in the Tennessee National Guard and was very active in the Gladeville United Methodist men’s club. He also oversaw the Caraway Cemetery and served as the treasurer.
He is survived by: his wife of 57 years, Carolyn Durham Foster; three children, Laurie (Ian) Kincaid; John (Casey) Foster, Chuck (Melissa) Foster; four grandchildren, Drew Kincaid, Emily Kincaid, Ashley Foster, Karli Foster; sister, Nancy “Babs” Parker; and brother, Eddie (Marlene) Foster; along with several nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers are Margaret Gwaltney, James Edwin Swain, Judy Swain, Richard Cardwell, Susan Cardwell, Bruce Jones, Kathy Jones, David Brooks, Clark McKinney, and the staff of Ligon & Bobo.
Active pallbearers are Gary Parker, Christopher Foster, Drew Kincaid, Wayne Ethridge, Kenny Risner, Jeremy Snyder and Jerry Jones.
Memorials may be made to Gladeville United Methodist men’s club or Caraway Cemetery.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
