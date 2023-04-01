Services for Charles Word, 73, will be held on Saturday at noon in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel.
Family will receive friends and family on Friday from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. and one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Gladeville Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by: his sister, Charlene Word; brother, Robert Horace Word; mother, Sarah Steverson Word; father, Bob Ridley Word; sister, Carlene Word Brooks; brother, Alford Lee Word; step-mother, Carolyn Boyd Word; and daughter, Michelle Word Dowell.
Survivors include: his wife, Mary Helen (Brooks) Word; faithful daughter, Kim Yvette Word; devoted granddaughter, Cortashia Elder; devoted grandsons, Damonta Tyvon Garrett (Kendra), Ramyus Dowell; siblings; Donnell Word (Zina); Virginia W. Brown (Chester) of Severn, Maryland; step-sister, Carolyn Elaine Boyd of Besalem, Pennsylvania; great-aunt, Mrs. Betty Batts; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.