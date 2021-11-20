The world is a little less bright today, but heaven gained more than a man.
Charlie Nelson Steed was a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, farmer, business man, mentor and friend.
He was born in 1950 on a farm in Shop Springs, a farm is where he was always happiest.
He arrived in May even though the rest of William Prentice and Mary Emmaline Pass Steed’s children arrived in October of their respective years. This was okay with him since he always got his own special birthday dinner from his mama’s kitchen.
In July of 1968, he married the love of his life, Emmie Lou Wright, and they enjoyed more than 53 years of life and love. They would bury a stake and add to the Wright farm deep in LaGuardo.
After building their home, they welcomed Connie Jo Steed Massey, and three years later, they added Donald Nelson (Amy) Steed.
During their children’s high-school years, they were also parents to foreign exchange students, and even though Emma (Tom) Finta may live in Australia, she is still part of the family.
His love for our country was always apparent and he was a member of the Tennessee National Guard and retired as a full colonel after 34 years of active service. He was proud to wave the flag and mentored so many in the true meaning of patriotism.
He has always been an integral part of the community and businesses of Lebanon and Wilson County. He started Steed Brothers Contractors in 1972 with his brother to build homes, and they soon took it to commercial building. Steed Brothers built many of the schools, banks and other business in the Middle Tennessee area.
During his time in business, he was essential in so many areas, such as getting the chamber of commerce started while also taking part in Rotary, of which he was a charter member of the Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Club, founding member of Wilson County Promotions, Wilson County Fair Board, board of zoning and appeals, founding member of the joint economic community development board (serving as chairman for 30 years), among so many others. He was also a founding member of CedarStone Bank and served as chairman of the board.
He retired from Steed Brothers Contractors in 2011 to be a full-time farmer. Most days, he could be found on Circle S Farms riding around, sharing a biscuit with his blue healer and trusty companion, Sam.
Due to his endeavors, Circle S Farms carries the Century Farm seal and is known throughout the region for its products and services. His life-long dedication to farming has carried down to his future generations. His children, Connie and Donnie, and his grandchildren — Caleb Massey, Emily Massey, Lily Steed and Madelyn Steed — are proudly carrying on the tradition.
He was humble and kind and helped more people than we will ever know, since he would rather it not be known. His walk in Christ was evident, and Berea Church of Christ lost a great member.
While he leaves behind his wife, children, grandchildren, brother (Wyndell Doris Steed) and sister (Elaine Gray) — along with numerous nieces and nephews — he is now rejoicing with his daddy, mama and older sister, Millie Anne Steed Fesler.
As you can see, he was more than just a man. He was what men are supposed to be.
His remains rest at the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, located at 241 West Main Street in Lebanon, where the funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, with Andy Brummett, John Bryan and Kevin White officiating. Interment will follow at the Graves-Wright Cemetery on the Steed Farm in Laguardo. Visitation will be held on Sunday from noon and 8 p.m. and on Monday after 11 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo.
Honorary pallbearers are Andy Brummett, John Bryan, Mike Forbes, Bobby Goolsby, Sam Jackson, Omer Mayo, Bob McDonald, Rusty Thompson, the board of CedarStone Bank and the caregivers at Westmeade Place.
Active pallbearers are Gary Hale, Joe Whitefield, Caleb Massey, John Ross Bryan, Gary William Gray and Austin Fry.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Berea Church of Christ building fund.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was in charge of the arrangements. 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com
