Charlotte Ruth Dies, 89, of Hartsville, passed away on Jan. 23, 2023, at her home.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Benjamin and Lorraine Parker; husband, Roy Dies, Sr.; daughter, Elizabeth Ann Helm; three brothers, Harry Parker, Johnny Parker, Son Parker; and a sister, Lorraine Gilbert.
She is survived by: her son, Roy (Ann) Dies, Jr., of Hartsville; two daughters, Charneal Smith of Riddleton, Renee (Max) Thomas of Murfreesboro; two grandchildren, Stetson Holder, Garrett Dies; four step-grandchildren, Tammy (Roger) Smith, Michelle Jones, Chris Thomas, Matthews Thomas; several great and great-great-grandchildren; and special caregiver, Chonchita Sandoval.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Friday, conducted by Rev. Tim Dunavant.
Pallbearers were Gary Wayne Dies, Chris Daniels, Dale Dies, Mike Weatherspoon, Kerry Crockett, Henry Gilbert and George Gilbert.
Interment was held in Wilson County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association by mailing those to 478 Craighead St., No. 200, Nashville, Tennessee, 37204.
Anthony Funeral Home in Hartsville was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.