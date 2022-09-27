High school seniors applying for college admission can sometimes be overwhelmed due to the sheer volume of information and possibilities that exist as they weigh their futures.
One Wilson County school official said that’s why events like the college fair at Cumberland University on Friday can be impactful for young adults making such huge life decisions.
Rachel Brooks is a school counselor at Green Hill High School. On Friday, she was at Cumberland University, along with the senior class, for students to explore dozens of different colleges across the southeastern U.S.
“It’s all in one central location for the students trying to connect to so many post-secondary options,” Brooks said of the event inside Dallas Floyd Recreation Center.
Brooks indicated that browsing for college options online is sometimes overwhelming due to of the gravity of the decision and the abundance of information. Still, she pointed to another component lacking from online research that she said can discourage college-seekers about different options.
“It’s important to get that personality, the interaction between the college representatives,” Brooks said. “It makes them feel that it’s not just a college or a university or an institution on a screen. It’s a real-life place, and the next step for their future.”
Brooks said that high-school seniors visiting the college fair every year walk away with something they might never have expected, with others changing their minds completely after learning about a particular school.
Students from each high school around Wilson County attended the college fair.
Watertown High senior Chloe Poston has already started applying for colleges. She wants to cast a broad net to increase her chances of getting into a program that she wants to attend, and while she knows what direction she wants to take her studies, she’s open to changing scenery.
“I feel like (having all these colleges here) makes it easier to find information,” Poston said. “A list of majors can be confusing when you are just looking online for information.”
Poston also pointed to the human element that Brooks mentioned as a plus from the college fair.
“It helps a lot to talk to somebody, especially if they went to the school,” Poston said.
For the aspiring pre-law student, any directional guidance is welcome. After attending the college fair, she is considering Tennessee Tech and Belmont.
“I’m leaning towards Tennessee Tech,” Poston said. “They do have a good pre-law program. Belmont also stood out. They have a program where you can finish sooner if you apply to law school your junior year and get in. It saves you a year and about $50,000.”
Cumberland University enrollment specialist Brandon Taylor was at the fair. He indicated that the prospect of college looming for the seniors is an inherently exciting time.
Taylor just graduated from Cumberland last year, so he can relay much of his experience to those considering becoming a Phoenix student. He attended Cumberland on an academic and athletic scholarship to play football.
“I always want to know if they have any questions first and foremost,” Taylor said. “Sometimes, they just ask me to tell them about the university.”
Taylor believes that one of Cumberland’s greatest strengths comes from its diverse student body.
“It’s a diverse environment,” Taylor said. “This year, we have students from 39 different countries.”
There are resources available at Cumberland that Taylor wants to make future students aware of in case they decide to attend the Lebanon school.
“There are plenty of opportunities to get involved with organizations through our student life office,” Taylor said. “They do a great job of letting students know they can create any kind of group they would like.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.