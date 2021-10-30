I consider myself pretty active. I walk two miles most every day and then sporadically will join my husband at CrossFit. I can hold a plank like my life depended on it and am not afraid of manual labor.
When it comes to checking boxes, I definitely check the “active” box any time I’m asked … I should probably check “moderately active,” but then again, I figure, who’s really checking.)
So when my friend, Caroline Walker, asked me to help her last weekend with her booth at the Wilson Bank & Trust Oktoberfest event, I thought it would be a piece of cake.
It’s now officially a week later … and my ankles are only now getting back to normal size.
Caroline and I have been on many, many life escapades together in our 20-plus years of friendship … many of which involved physical activity. We have hiked trails, climbed up waterfalls, trudged through amusement parks and walked miles and miles on sandy beaches, big-city pavements and small-town sidewalks while carrying a child, pet or package. Not to mention, we’ve moved five kids in and out of dorms and apartments together over the past six years and climbed more flights of stairs, while carrying their boxes, than I care to remember.
Together, we can pretty much do anything.
“You want me to come at what time,” I asked. “Did you say five … in the morning?” … I just had to ask again.
You see, like everyone else, COVID has made me soft, so it took me a minute to get into beast mode.
“Yes, and bring Brody’s truck,” she said. “We have to load everything, and we will need two trucks.”
And so it began, two ladies in their 50s, at 5 a.m., last Saturday morning, loading all sorts of furniture, tables, boxes, baskets and tubs filled with sellable holiday goodies into the back of two trucks, while it was still pitch black outside. Then, it was unloading, setting up the tents, getting everything organized to be ready for our customers at 10.
Caroline isn’t only physically strong. She is also tremendously talented. So, her booth was the bomb for two days straight. We stood, taped, bagged and carried all sorts of goodies here and there from morning until late in the day for all her many customers.
Then, on Sunday evening, we once again packed everything back up into the two trucks and proceeded to thereafter unload the furniture, tables and tubs once back at her house.
On Monday morning, I got up for my regular job, and I literally looked as if I had been living in a Russian work camp for the last month. My eyes were puffy. I had bruises on my arms. My ankles were the size of melons, and every muscle in my body was screaming out in pain. Plus, my lips were parched and pealing … the Russians were obviously withholding water as well as making us move rocks.
By Wednesday, when I was still bringing out the heating pad, my husband remarked, “Seriously, it was only two days and not even full days.”
So, getting back to those boxes that you often are asked to check … I’m going to definitely stick with “active,” but I think it’s time I go from “married” to “widow” … (I figure, who’s really checking anyway).
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Angel Kane and Becky Andrews.
