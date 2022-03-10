The 15th Judicial District Child Advocacy Center, in partnership with Cumberland University, recently hosted a symposium about signs, symptoms and solutions in the child abuse prevention field.
It was the first one his organization has done, but the CAC executive director, Scott Ridgway, believes it has great potential to grow.
Response and feedback from attendees following the symposium left Ridgway optimistic about the chance to keep it going.
“One of my goals is to do more outreach to the community,” Ridgway said. “I was so impressed with the excitement from the people in our judicial district that didn’t have to drive to Nashville to gain knowledge from experts in different topics that really address the child-abuse-prevention field.”
Through additional collaboration with local law enforcement, Ridgway feels that the symposium can have some far-reaching impact.
“We were able to partner with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office so that law-enforcement officials could attend,” Ridgway said. “We had a handful of law enforcement, and I think if we did it on an annual basis, it’s likely other law enforcement in surrounding counties may want to attend our symposium as well.”
The 15th Judicial District Attorney Jason Lawson delivered remarks to the crowd in Alumni Hall before the attendees broke away into smaller groups for a morning and afternoon session.
“I particularly enjoyed Jason Lawson, Tom Swink and Tony Maynard talking about the different aspects of the law and how they relate to child abuse,” the CAC’s forensic interviewer, Cece Ralston, said. “I was one of the speakers (for a breakaway session). I brought my experience with working with children and shaping behaviors like positive behavior management techniques.”
Ralston’s session was about behavioral management techniques and strategies for teachers, parents, and others that work with children. Other sessions featured topics like self-care, vicarious trauma (living with an abuse victim) and behavioral analysis approach to conducting child sex abuse investigations.
Like Ridgway, Ralston feels that the symposium could benefit from expanding the field to include even more speakers.
“I liked the format,” Ralston said. “I thought it went very well and that the accommodations were perfect for the amount of people we had for our first time. I would like to expand it to include more speakers and maybe attract a larger audience.”
