Christensen steps down as MJCA coach

23-year career ends to focus on AD position
As Mt. Juliet Christian athletic director, Paul Christensen oversees a department which sponsors 30 sports from fifth grade through high school.
He’s spent the last year trying to find places for the Saints to play after the March 2020 tornado destroyed the campus athletic facilities and is also part of the reconstruction process.
He spends his winter months, spring, summer and even fall coaching the Saints’ boys basketball team. He has a family to attend to, and there are only 24 hours in a day.
In short, there isn’t enough time for Christensen to do what he feels needs to be done. Thus, he has stepped down after 23 seasons on the bench to focus on his AD and family duties.
“The job of athletic director has gotten so big that I don’t feel that I could give the time our boys deserve to take it to the next level,” Christensen said yesterday. “There’s a big family element, also.
“To be a good athletic director and a good basketball coach, something’s got to give. It’s so time-consuming.”
As AD, Christensen, 48, is accepting resumes not only for his coaching replacement, but also the girls’ head coaching position, which had been filled since midway through the 2019-20 season on an interim basis by principal Jon Willis, who had also been a boys’ assistant.
“I want our kids to get what they deserve from a time commitment,” Christensen said. “I want to make sure our athletic department can get what it deserves from a time standpoint.
“I want to make sure what I do I do well instead of doing a bunch of things halfway.”
Christensen was the dean of Wilson County high school basketball coaches, a mantle which now falls on Watertown boys’ coach Matt Bradshaw, who has been a head coach in the county since becoming Friendship Christian coach in 2003.
