Cumberland senior running back James Christian's career-day against Campbellsville University earned him Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division Offensive Player of the Week honors Monday.
Christian rushed for a career-high 229 yards on 20 carries. The Booneville, Miss., native also posted a career-high in touchdowns with three. He scored the first touchdown of the game on a 10-yard rush and then broke loose for a 45-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Christian put the nail in the coffin in the fourth quarter with a 65-yard touchdown rush to close the game out.
His 20 carries are a season high. He now leads the Phoenix in rushing yards with 392 and is tied with Treylon Sheppard with three rushing touchdowns.
This is the first Mid-South Conference weekly honor of his career.
The Phoenix will be at home this Saturday to take on Bethel University. Homecoming activities will commence before the 1:30 p.m. kickoff and at halftime at Nokes-Lasater Field.
