Christina Renee Neely, 49, passed away on March 7, 2023.
She is preceded in death by: her maternal grandmother, Margaret Geneva Dabbs; maternal great-grandmother, H. Viola Burton; paternal grandparents, Mary Louise Neely and G.C. Neely; and uncles, James David Neely, Michael Glenn Neely, Harold Chillette Neely.
Christina is survived by: her parents, Wanda (Russell) Lance and Steve (Barbara) Neely; aunts, Tammy (Dave) Clark, Joyce (Jimmy) Craddock; uncles, David Johnston, Mark (Young Sil) Johnston, Richard Neely; brothers, Allen (Karmen) Crowder, Dallas (Jennifer) Lance, Stephen (Jessica) Neely; sister, Stacey Neely Moravec; nieces and nephews, Cason (Cande) Neely, Kylie Neely, Cade Moravec, Rhett Neely, Sascha Crowder, Christian Crowder, Greyson Lance and Addison Lance.
Christina was a member of Green Hill Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet.
She was a 1991 graduate of Friendship Christian School, where she was a cheerleader and a member of the volleyball team.
She had an entrepreneurial spirit and was owner and event planner for her party supply business — Let’s Party — in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Some of her favorite pastimes were cross stitching, gardening, and outdoor sporting activities.
She will be greatly missed by her family and many, many friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Christian Life Chapel, located at 105 Holloway Drive in Lebanon. The funeral service will follow at the church at 2 p.m.
Interment will be in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. W.D Thomason will officiate the service. Active pallbearers are Stephen C. Neely, Cason Neely, Allen Crowder, Steven Disser, Mark Morris and Geoff Hussey.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
