With Christmas being on Sunday this year, it left a host of area churches with some decisions to make.
Many churches are accustomed to having Christmas Eve services.
However, with most churches likely meeting on Christmas Day since it falls on the normal day in which most Christian worship services are held, whether to hold a Christmas Eve service as well became a consideration.
“We chose to do the same service on Christmas Eve and Christmas morning,” said Erik Reed, the pastor of the Journey Church. “We didn’t want to cancel on Sunday, because it’s Sunday. We would consider that the Lord’s day to gather in worship.
“But we’re not legalistic. We know curches make different decisions that work for them. That’s fine. We decided that instead of doing two different services that we would do the exact same services.”
The Journey Church regularly has a Christmas Eve candlelight service — which consists of singing and a brief message — that typically lasts less than an hour. The church still had a candlelight service this year, but it was held last Sunday evening.
The decision to conduct the same type of service on Chistmas Eve and Christmas Day this year gives families an option of when it’s most convenient for them to attend as they juggle holiday plans.
The Journey Church’s Christmas Eve service will be at 5 p.m. today, and the worship service will be held at 11 on Sunday morning.
This weekend’s services at the Journey Church will also be a bit more condensed than they normally are.
“You start with your core convictions,” Reed — who planted the church 17 years ago — said. “You say, ‘Ok, it’s the Lord’s day.’ Unless there’s a reason we can’t gather, we are going to do so.
“We also make decisions that are wise, accordingly. It’s a later service (on Sunday morning). We’re not there to make anyone feel guilty (if they can’t attend). We just start with our core convictions and work our way out from there.”
While families often make gathering together a priority around the holidays, most church families make gathering together a priority as well.
“When we become Christians, we’re saved not just from our sins, but we’re saved into a family,” Reed said. “The very nature of being a Cristian is that you are a part of the body of Christ.
“For some people, that is their family. Some are away from family. They are out of state. I would say that over 50% of our church are people who are not from Lebanon. So, they are they are often away from their families (during the holidays).”
Some area churches are still holding candlelight services on Christmas Eve, while others will hold their services at their standard time on Sunday.
Lebanon First Baptist Church will be having its worship service on Christmas Day at 10:30 a.m. and will also hold a candlelight Christmas Eve service on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Lebanon’s Highland Heights Church of Christ will hold its normal services on Christmas Day at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Likewise, Mt. Juliet Church of Christ will hold its regular church services on Christmas morning at 8 and 10:15, along with its evening service at 5. The church will not be holding any Christmas Eve services.
Watertown’s Round Lick Baptist Church will have worship service on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. but will not hold its evening service or Sunday school classes.
With Christmas on Sunday, the church wanted attendees to have time with their families.
“Family is important also, so we don’t want to infringe on that,” Round Lick Senior Pastor Rick Burns said. “We do want to give people an opportunity to worship, because we do celebrate Christmas as a celebration of the birth of Christ.”
Round Lick’s Sunday service will have additional music and a series of short sermons by each of the church’s three pastors.
The church will engage in a unique activity after the service as birthday cake and punch will be served to celebrate.
