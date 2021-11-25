NASHVILLE — The Christmas celebration at the Tennessee Capitol will take place on Monday, and tours of the governor’s mansion begin Dec. 10, according to an announcement from Gov. Bill Lee and first lady Maria Lee.
Christmas at the Capitol is a free event. It begins at 5:30 p.m. on Monday and includes a tree-lighting ceremony, refreshments and musical performances from the 129th Army Band jazz ensemble and the Belmont University BSA gospel choir.
This year’s tree is donated by Thomas and Patricia Washer of Murfreesboro.
Annual holiday tours of the governor’s mansion, known as the Tennessee Residence, will take place from Dec. 10-12 and from Dec. 16-19.
This year’s theme is “A Storybook Christmas,” with decor that brings classic Christmas stories to life.
The free tours are self-guided but require an advance reservation.
Guests are also invited to bring donations for Tennessee non-profits.
More information is available at tn.gov/residence.
