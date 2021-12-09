The Mt. Juliet Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC) hosted its seventh annual walking tour on Monday evening to view Christmas lights in the city.
One committee member said that the event is a great way to showcase the value of the walking infrastructure in Mt. Juliet.
“The Christmas Lights Walking Tour wouldn’t happen without having sidewalks and a safe place for people to walk,” said committee member Steve Armstrong. “With the help of the BPAC and Mt. Juliet city government, our community has prioritized the importance of walking, running and biking infrastructure.”
The event is just one of many annual events hosted by the BPAC. In addition to the Christmas Lights Walking Tour, it puts on Ride Mt. Juliet and the Walk, Run & Roll. Armstrong said that all of the events help bring attention to the efforts of the BPAC and the “important project (it) takes on.”
By walking, Armstrong points out that one’s entire perspective changes.
“Lots of people drive around and look at Christmas lights,” Armstrong said. “But walking and seeing them at eye level is a different and unique experience.”
Armstrong’s hope is that when walkers experience the event in that way, it will reinforce support for public infrastructure projects that make walking and riding safer.
“Walking, biking, and running infrastructure improvements are the regular focus of the BPAC, but hosting our annual Christmas light walk is one of the most joyous events we do each year,” Mt. Juliet city commissioner and BPAC committee member Jennifer Milele said. “This is your opportunity to see fantastic Christmas decorations from a different perspective and get a little exercise.”
This year’s event began at Mt. Juliet City Hall, but the group soon headed over to Jackson Hills. The tour lasted approximately two hours, and the walkers were escorted by the Mt. Juliet Police Department.
Armstrong said that while the weather was chilly, the event turned out “wonderfully,” estimating that 60 to 75 people participated despite the 40-degree temperatures.
A little festive cheer came from the homeowners, who greeted the walkers and passed out candy went a long way.
“If you weren’t in the Christmas spirit before the walk, you sure were by the time it ended,” said Armstrong.
