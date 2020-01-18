The Lebanon City Council held further discussion on two proposed billboards advertising the city on both sides of Interstate 40 at its work session Thursday.
With funding from community partners still uncertain, the council has expressed reservations about approving any expenses and deferred action at its last meeting. The total cost estimate is $26,000 for the first year and $24,000 per year afterward.
“The chamber is very interested, and the county is interested,” Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said. “My feeling is that these people are probably waiting for us to do something, and I believe they will come on board — maybe not with the full amount, but some amount. Even if we don’t, $24,000 a year for two billboards with a city our size is not a huge expense to pay for marketing.”
Members of the council also shared concerns about the effectiveness of billboards as a medium and the city’s ability to measure their impact.
“Dropping $24,000 to test something out is kind of questionable to me,” Ward 1 Councilor Joey Carmack said. “This is kind of like seeing a sign saying welcome to Tennessee. They pass on through and go, but what kind of impact is it going to be for them to just come up and get over the sign?”
Anntionette Crowell, a sales account executive with Lamar Advertising, said an estimated 270,000 people a week would see the billboards in their proposed locations.
“I think all of us, when we travel, if we see a billboard or a sign that sparks an interest … we think ‘maybe the next time I’m through I’d like to stop there for lunch’,” she said. “Once they get into our little town and see all the wonderful restaurants and local places that we have, I think it will keep people coming back and hopefully plan that when they are traveling Interstate 40 we’ll be a stop or even a day trip.”
The proposed design for the billboards is the same as the mural located on the public square, and could potentially include a link to the city’s website, a hashtag or other short message.
“This ad is very simple, but I drove by and was in a car and I didn’t know what it was, I’m going to pick up my phone and Google it,” Lamar Advertising’s Nashville Sales Manager Diane Aragon-Iafornaro said. “It’s simple and catches someone’s eye with the color. One of the things we do really well is drive traffic to your website, drive awareness and we help you with your other media mix to help what you’re trying to do to brand and bring more people in.”
Ward 6 Councilor Jeni Lind Brinkman said she supports the concept, but would like to see billboards with more active messaging, such as “Visit Lebanon” rather than “Welcome to Lebanon.”
“I think this might be a great opportunity to revamp our website,” she said, citing its tourism section in particular. “What it tells me right now are things that are in Nashville, not in Lebanon. It says Country Music Hall of Fame, Frist Center, Nashville Zoo, Ryman Auditorium, TPAC, then Wilson County Fair. Let’s make sure we’re hitting them with something that’s going to grab them, because right now if I see this I’m going to Nashville.”
Lebanon Economic Development Director Sarah Haston said the city’s web design contract allows for a redesign every few years.
“We’re about to start our redesign process,” she said. “If that’s something we want to include, we can look at that. I definitely see this as a branding awareness campaign and not a targeted product.”
Ward 2 Councilor Fred Burton said the billboards should focus on something unique about the city to help raise that awareness.
“This billboard like it says today, if I drive by it every day on the way to lunch it wouldn’t entice me to come to Lebanon,” he said. “If it read like, ‘Home of the Wilson County Fair: Largest Fair in the State’ — you’ve got to have something that will make me turn off the interstate.”
Ash said he does not expect most people to pay much attention to the sign’s text, but that it could serve as a solid economic driver nonetheless.
“If you happen to be hungry or need gas as you pass by that sign, you might say, ‘that’s a beautiful sign,’” he said. “’This looks like a nice little town, let’s stop and eat here.’”
Aragon-Iafornaro noted that the city could pay additional fees to put a text strip over the billboard for holidays and events, an adjustment known as a snipe.
Crowell said that cost is based on square footage and the size of the billboard, recalling $200 and $500 jobs she worked on as examples.
“We could do the snipe in the corner and make changes for you so that you have your branding there,” Aragon-Iafornaro said. “But when you have different events we could do a little change there to be reactive to what you’re doing around holiday time.”
The Lebanon City Council’s next regular session meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, at the city’s administration building on 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.