There is an economic incentive package under consideration by the city of Lebanon to attract tenants for the Western Plaza Shopping Center on West Main Street.
City officials say that some kind of incentive is necessary to fill the space that has been vacant since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The proposed ordinance would set aside approximately $200,000 for that purpose.
The Lebanon City Council voted to approve the first reading of a measure that pools from the economic development fund that the city supports with hotel and motel occupancy tax. Since local hoteliers pay that tax and effectively that fund, several of them requested a sit-down discussion with city officials to explore a framework for the fund balance moving forward.
The city honored that request at last Wednesday evening’s work session.
“We just wanted to express our concerns,” said Krishna Patel, who’s family owns three hotels in the city. “Hotels generate occupancy tax. We actually charge three taxes on our service. We are forced to explain this to every customer, and it blows their minds.”
In addition to the Lebanon City Council, the Farm Bureau Expo Center Director of Marketing Gayle Hibbert and Wilson County Tourism Director Jason Johnson also joined the discussion.
Hibbert was named to her position two years ago. During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the marketing director indicated that they were happy to have any reservations they could arrange. Two years later, Hibbert said that the organization has a lot more discretion in what comes to the expo center.
“We are trying to focus on the bigger stuff that brings more people in for longer periods of time,” Hibbert said. “I am targeting industry to have people in to do their trade shows. Trade shows will bring in the largest amount of people that have to spend the night.”
The goal has become to attract events that last longer than one day, which encourages visitors to book a place to stay.
“It’s difficult for me to target the bigger events where they are expecting a convention-center-style experience, because I do not have a hotel on site,” Hibbert said.
Hibbert mentioned that it’s the reason some conferences and other events have ended up scheduling elsewhere, and she added that she has heard it said from guests at the expo center that they wished there was a hotel or lodging accommodation on site.
Upon first reading, the package would waive fees associated with development issues like building permits, site-plan reviews, stormwater inspections and grading. It is subject to change until it passes a second reading.
“Part of what we were talking about doing with these incentives is using our money to waive development fees,” Bell said. “We cannot waive utility funds. That is illegal.”
Lebanon’s lead economic executive, Sarah Haston, indicated at the meeting that, in her estimation, the $200,000, which would come out of the fund, would be worth it to attract the proposed lineup for the business. Future businesses in the development have still not been identified, but Haston described them as nationally-recognized retail brands.
The city council will vote on the ordinance’s second reading during its regularly-scheduled meeting at Lebanon City Hall, which begins tonight at 6.
