A graveside service for Clara Lee Bryant will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Leeville Cemetery, with Casey Brown officiating.
Visitation was held
on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.
Miss Bryant, 86, of Lebanon, passed away on March 3, 2023, at Quality Care.
Born on Oct. 22, 1936, in Smith County, she is the daughter of the late Bedford and Gladys Lowe Bryant.
She worked in customer service in insurance and was a member of Leeville United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Carrie Nelle Neely.
She is survived by: her sister, Billye Brown; niece, Teresa Greer Smith; and nephews, Casey (Courtney) Brown and Wesley (Pam) Neely.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
