Services for Clarence Edward “Punta” Jennings, 69, will be held on Friday at noon in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Family will receive friends and family on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. and one hour prior to the service.
He was preceded in death by: his wife, Dorothy Louise Chumney Jennings; mother, Elizabeth Jennings; sisters, Carrie M. Neese, Annie Elizabeth “Tookie” Jennings Wells; and brothers, Don Edward Jennings and Melvin Robertson “T-Pulley” Jennings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.