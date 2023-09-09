Clarence Wayne “Rollo” Rollins, Jr., 52, of Lebanon, finished his courageous battle on Sept. 6, 2023.
Clarence Wayne “Rollo” Rollins, Jr., 52, of Lebanon, finished his courageous battle on Sept. 6, 2023.
He passed peacefully at his residence surrounded by the women who loved him most.
He was born on Jan. 26, 1971, in Gulfport, Mississippi, and moved to Lebanon when he was 3 months old.
Wayne was preceded in death by: his father, Clarence Wayne Rollins, Sr.; brother, Clarence Daniel Rollins; paternal grandparents; Clarence B. and Pearl Rollins; and maternal grandparents, James L. and Annie Denney.
He is survived by: his loving wife, Lindsay Sumrell Rollins; mother, May Rollins; sister, Dana (Robby) Mallory; stepdaughters, Layla and Hannah Covington; niece, Alyssa Mallory; along with a host of loving family and friends.
Wayne was a 1989 graduate of Lebanon High School.
He played football his entire high-school career. His football teammates were his life-long brothers.
He worked for Averitt Express from 1990-2004. He went to work for USF Holland in 2004 and was selected as a Teamsters Local 480 Union Steward in 2005, where he remained until his retirement in 2020.
He was a proud Blue Devil and a die-hard Georgia fan.
Rollo enjoyed playing and watching football, but he was happiest on the water or in the woods with his friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday at the Christian Life Chapel, located at 105 Holloway Dr. in Lebanon, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., with a celebration of life service to follow at 6:30 p.m. Pastor Jonathan Richerson and coach Mark Medley will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Chris Mitchell, Cameron Christian, Darrell Gilley, Andy Manning, Paul Sloan and Rick Johnson.
Wayne was a simple guy and would want everyone to be comfortable. Please feel free to dress in your favorite Blue Devil blue, Georgia red, or camouflage.
A memorial foundation has been established to honor Rollo through a revolving scholarship to benefit current and future Blue Devils.
In lieu of flowers the family asks contributions be made to the Wayne Rollins Memorial Foundation at Wilson Bank & Trust.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of arrangements.
