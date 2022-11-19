Clark Goodwin, 84, of Liberty, passed away on Nov. 16, 2022.
Clark Goodwin, 84, of Liberty, passed away on Nov. 16, 2022.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Estill and Valna Goodwin; his wife of 53 years, Beverly Goodwin; grandson, Tyler Storie; and granddaughter, Kyla Goodwin.
He is survived by: his daughter, Kimberly Goodwin; son, Tony (Elke) Goodwin; brother, Steve Goodwin; grandchildren, Damien Goodwin, Dakota (Kyra) Goodwin, Devin (Carley) Goodwin; great-grandson, Jax Goodwin; along with many loving friends.
He was a member and deacon at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, an Air Force Veteran, and was a salesman with Rabold-Hoover Food Broker for more than 30 years.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Partlow Funeral Chapel (in the Partee House, located at 233 West Main St. in Lebanon).
Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Chapel, located at 105 Holloway Dr. in Lebanon, with visitation from 9 a.m. until the service.
Jared Randolph will officiate the services, and interment will follow in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Steve Johnson, Denny Northenor, Mason Carter, Keith Johnson, Nick Combs, Chad McDonough, Josh Brown and Charlie Edwards. Honorary pallbearers will be the deacons of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
