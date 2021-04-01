Clark to miss WNBA season with foot injury

The Washington Mystics will be without newly acquired forward Alysha Clark for the 2021 season after she suffered a foot injury while playing overseas in France.
The nine-year veteran who prepped at Mt. Juliet High School was the top free agent acquisition this offseason for the organization and was immediately expected to start. She will require surgery for a Lisfranc injury and is expected to rehab with the Mystics.
The 5-foot-11 Clark won two championships with the Seattle Storm, was an all-defensive team selection the past two seasons and averaged a career-high 10 points per game in 2020 to go along with 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals. She also posted career-highs with a field goal percentage of 55.8 and a 52.2 3-point percentage.
Clark is considered one of the best defenders in the league and was a unanimous first team all-defense selection last season.
The Mystics targeted Clark as a much-needed addition as it became evident that former starter and fan favorite Aerial Powers would be leaving the organization. She eventually signed with the Minnesota Lynx.
“There aren’t any simple words to express how badly we feel for Alysha,” coach and general manager Mike Thibault said in a statement. “She was very excited to get started with us this season and now will have to wait a year. Obviously, she was a big piece of our off season planning and will be sorely missed.
“Throughout her rehab, Alysha will remain an integral part of our leadership group and her mentoring of our younger players will be crucial as we move ahead. We look forward to her coming back healthy and being a factor in our success for several years to come.”
The injury is the latest setback for the organization since winning the 2019 championship with a roster that was supposed to remain in title contention for several years. The Mystics were shorthanded during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season as the reigning MVP Elena Delle Donne, former MVP Tina Charles, all-defense selection Natasha Cloud and starter LaToya Sanders all opted out of playing in the Florida bubble on the IMG Academy campus. The hope was to essentially bring the same group back, but Powers left, Sanders retired, valued reserve Tianna Hawkins signed with the Atlanta Dream and now Clark is out. Additionally, 2019 Finals MVP Emma Meesseman may not play this season due to overseas obligations.
That’s a lot of firepower missing with the season expected to begin sometime in mid-May, though the schedule has not been released.
“Look at struggles as opportunities to grow your character,” Clark tweeted. “Be willing to be bent in the midst of difficulties. Be willing to embrace the tension. Comeback starts now.”
The Mystics won five of their final six games in 2020 to make the playoffs with a 9-13 record, and were eliminated from the opening round on a last-second shot against the Phoenix Mercury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.