Clarksville boys end Green Hill’s first season

MT. JULIET — An athletic Clarksville team proved to be a little too quick for Green Hill as the Wildcats ended the Hawks’ inaugural season 58-52 last Saturday night in the opening round of the Region 5-AAA tournament.
The Wildcats got in the first blow and led by as much as 14-8 late in the first quarter.
But the Hawks are always tenacious and they fought back to take a 20-18 lead 2:20 into the second quarter on a three-pointer by senior Zach Blair. The teams traded baskets and the lead the remainder of the first half until J.J. Wheat sank a 3-pointer in the final minute to put Clarksville ahead 32-30 going into halftime.
After falling behind 36-32 early in the second half, the Hawks came back and took their first multi-possession lead 42-38 on back-to-back baskets by big man Jason Burch. But Wheat put on a spin move and scored to bring Clarksville into a 42-42 deadlock with eight minutes to play.
A layup by senior Riggs Abner put Green Hill ahead for what turned out to be for the final time 44-42 before Wesley Booth bagged a 3 on the other end to shoot Clarksville back in front 45-44.
The Wildcats led as much as 51-46 before Paxton Davidson’s basket off the glass and three-point play pulled the Hawks to within 53-52. But Booth shot a dagger triple from the side for a four-point lead inside the final minute and Javon Martin finished off the hosts with a fastbreak layup as the visitors left town with a 17-5 record and a semifinal date at crosstown-rival Northeast.
Green Hill’s first season ended at 15-9.
Booth bagged four triples to lead Clarksville with 16 points while Wheat notched nine of his 13 during the second quarter. Charles Freeman finished with 12 and Jaheim McDonald 10 as the Hawks had trouble all night keeping the Wildcats from penetrating the lane.
“Everybody does. That’s what they do,” Allen said of Clarksville’s quickness. “It took us awhile to adjust to their quickness in the first half, first quarter. I thought after the first few minutes we did a pretty good job trying to control them and keep them out. But I think their 3s hurt us a little bit better than their driving, but their drive and kick for 3s really hurt us.
“They’re relentless. They got one of the best players (Wheat) in the state. I thought Mo (Ruttlen) did an incredible job on him the whole game. He was player of the year in their league (District 10-AAA) last year, all-state. He’s a real player. We played them earlier and they killed us in transition. I thought for the most part we got back and did a pretty good job. But that’s a really good team.”
Davidson drained a pair of 3s as he and Burch each tossed in 12 for Green Hill while Ruttlen racked up 10, Abner eight, Blair six on two triples and Blake Stacey four.
Several of Allen’s Mt. Juliet players were re-zoned for the new Green Hill. Allen followed them to the new school where a couple of would-be MJ seniors — Abner and Blair — came over.
“We’ve got two guys who have ever played high school basketball,” Allen said. “I’ve coached the kids, but they’ve never experienced anything like this. They’re Green Hill Hawks. I thought it was an incredible first year, handling things, the COVID situation, handling contact tracing. Those guys coming to work every day, I couldn’t be prouder of them.
“I’ve never done anything like this. It’s been a learning experience for all of us starting from scratch. It’s been enjoyable for the most part. We’re just going to continue to get better. We’re going to build it to where we want it to be. We lose two special people (Riggs and Blair) who made a real tough decision to come here and leave all their friends and couldn’t be prouder of those guys. We’ve got some good players coming back and coming up. We’re going to build this thing to where it needs to be.”
Purple Tigers escape Grundy County with win over District 7 champs
COALMONT — Playing in an unusually-designed gym, Watertown’s boys held on for dear life during the final seven seconds and escaped with a 59-57 win over District 7-AA champion Grundy County in the Region 4-AA tournament opener last Saturday night.
The Purple Tigers led 20-14 following the first quarter, 32-25 at halftime and 45-36 through three before Grundy County, which was down by 12 at one time, rallied down the stretch. The Yellow Jackets trailed by two and had the final shot with seven seconds to play before Watertown escaped Monteagle Mountain with a 17-9 record.
“We had a good defensive stop,” Watertown coach Matt Bradshaw said. “We just kind of held on for dear life.”
Eli Scarlett swished three 3-pointers to pace the Purple Tigers with 20 points while big man Quanterrius Hughes-Malone muscled in 19 and Brayden Cousino 12, including connecting on all six of his free throws. Brady Raines scored seven and Trent Spradlin a free throw.
The win booked a trip to Jamestown for today’s 7 p.m. semifinal at York Institute.
Thaddeous Blackburn totaled 24 points for Grundy County while Jaden Rhueling threw in 13. The Yellow Jackets, whose gym has bleachers opposite the benches and another set behind and above one basket, shot 23 3-pointers, but hit just four.
“They shot a boatload of 3s,” Bradshaw said. “We did a good job containing that.”
Alexander’s 32 not enough for Lebanon in first-round region loss
CLARKSVILLE — District 10-AAA champion Northeast built a big lead in the third quarter and held off a Lebanon rally in the fourth to knock the Blue Devils out of the Region 5-AAA tournament 60-50 Saturday night.
The teams were tied 10-10 eight minutes in before Northeast took a 29-23 halftime lead. The Eagles opened a 48-32 margin going into the fourth before Lebanon sliced the difference with an 18-12 fourth as the home team advanced to the semifinals with a 12-10 record.
Isaiah Furrior finished with 18 points for Northeast while Marion Averhart hit four 3-pointers for his 12 and Jalen Bassey 10.
Northeast had no answer for Lebanon big man Yarin Alexander, who fired in four 3-pointers and led all scorers with 32 points. Corey Jones tossed in two triples on his way to 11 while Rolando Dowell dropped in a 3 and Jackson Painter and Jaylen Abston two each as the Blue Devils finished a 16-10 season.
