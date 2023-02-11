Clayton Eugene Oliver, 71, of Lebanon, passed away on Feb. 8, 2023, at his home.
He was born in Lebanon, the son of the late Willie Clay Oliver and Doris Jean Tomlinson Oliver.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Clayton Eugene Oliver, 71, of Lebanon, passed away on Feb. 8, 2023, at his home.
He was born in Lebanon, the son of the late Willie Clay Oliver and Doris Jean Tomlinson Oliver.
He was a 1970 graduate of Lebanon High School and was a member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church.
He retired from John Deal Manufacturing.
He is survived by: his brother, Eddie D. Oliver; two aunts, Idelle Loftis, Lori Blackburn; uncle, Kenny Tomlinson; along with several cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m. from Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Rick Burns officiating. Family and friends will assemble for interment on Monday at 1 p.m. at Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Active pallbearers are Michael Oliver, Terry Scruggs, Robert Loftis, Tony Tomlinson, Keith Tomlinson and Tim Tomlinson. Honorary pallbearers are Jerry Scruggs, Don Cornwell, Gary Maggart and Barry Oliver.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 11 a.m. until the service time.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.