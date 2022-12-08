NASHVILLE — State Rep. John Ray Clemmons was recently elected by his colleagues to serve as the chairman of the Democratic Caucus in the Tennessee House of Representatives.

In that leadership role, Clemmons will help guide the legislative and political agenda of the Democratic party in the state legislature.

