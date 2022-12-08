NASHVILLE — State Rep. John Ray Clemmons was recently elected by his colleagues to serve as the chairman of the Democratic Caucus in the Tennessee House of Representatives.
In that leadership role, Clemmons will help guide the legislative and political agenda of the Democratic party in the state legislature.
Under his leadership, Clemmons said that the House Democratic Caucus will be “laser-focused on issues that directly impact Tennessee’s working families on a daily basis like public education, health care, job creation and infrastructure.”
Clemmons added, “It is a true honor to lead a group of individuals who truly care about their fellow Tennesseans and work every day to improve their quality of life. I owe this opportunity and every other with which I have been provided to my public-school teachers and the entire Lebanon community.”
A native of Lebanon, Clemmons is a product of the Lebanon Special School District and Wilson County Schools. He graduated from Lebanon High School before earning his bachelor of arts degree from Columbia University in New York City and his law degree from the University of Memphis School of Law.
The veteran lawmaker is entering his fifth term in the Tennessee House, representing District 55 in Davidson County, and he practices law with Clemmons & Clemons, PLLC.
