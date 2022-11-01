Cleophus Linbergh “Len” Anderson, 93, of Watertown, was born on March 8, 1929, in Martha Gap, Virginia, the son of the late Elijah Shelby Anderson and Lillie Turner Anderson.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Frankie Rose Anderson, and eldest son, Barry Philip Anderson.
Len is survived by: his children, Cappi (Buckner) Gibbs, Brian (Donna) Anderson, Kim English; grandchildren, Angel (Chris) Krause, Rebekah Anderson, Shelby (Brittany) Anderson, Josiah Gibbs, Jazmine Shutes, Leah Shutes; great-grandchildren, Calista, Cameron, Madison, Ethan, Brynlee, Eden, Alexis, Ariya; sister, Joyce Nell Edwards; brothers, Gary (Juanita) Anderson, Don (Cathy) Anderson; along with nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, W.R. Anderson, Banner Anderson, and his sisters, Sue Atteberry and Rose Sutherland.
Len was an avid fisherman who always had time for friends and family.
He always had a “project” or three in the works, a talented craftsman who could build or beautify anything he touched.
He was an animal lover (whisperer) and a farmer who shared his harvest with neighbors and friends. He was family to most, a friend to all.
Len was a U.S. Army veteran.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Hunter Funeral Home, with Denny Shepard officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. until the service time on Saturday.
Pallbearers are Josiah Gibbs, Don Anderson, Ronnie Edwards, Mike Rose, David Campbell, Ralph Campbell, Brian Anderson and Neil Edwards. Honorary pallbearers are Shelby Anderson, Chris Krause, Ted Walls, Gary Anderson, Charlie Morris, Justin Woodard, Tim Lyall and Steve Lyall.
Interment will be held at Commerce Cemetery.
Hunter Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
