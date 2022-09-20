Cliffodene Northern Everette

Funeral service for Cliffodene Northern Everette will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Wayne Miller officiating. Interment will be held at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Wednesday after 10 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo.

Mrs. Everette, 87, of Lebanon, passed away on Sept. 17, 2022, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.

