Funeral service for Cliffodene Northern Everette will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Wayne Miller officiating. Interment will be held at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Wednesday after 10 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo.
Mrs. Everette, 87, of Lebanon, passed away on Sept. 17, 2022, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Born on April 1, 1935, in Wilson County, she was the only child of Clifton and Louise Tubbs Northern.
She was a homemaker and a member of Highway 109 Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Nokes Everette, and a daughter, Stacy Jan Gray.
She is survived by: two sons, Clifton Stanley (Linda Gail) Everette, John Steven (Cynthia) Everette; five grandchildren, Rob (Stacy) Hollis, Stephanie Hollis (Marty) McCaleb, Tori (Will) Hunter, Taz (Larissa Thompson) Everette, Mika Jan Gray; great-grandchildren: Steven Hollis, Samuel Hollis, Sophia Hollis, Tatum May, Taylor May, Sadie Jane Hunter, Zaayne Thompson, Zoei Thompson, Zayden Everette; and special friend, Ginger Turner.
Pallbearers are Taz Everette, Will Hunter, Marty McCaleb, Luke Williams, Steven Hollis, Samuel Hollis, Rob Hollis and Jeff Lasater.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
