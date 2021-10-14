Services for Clifton P. Oldham, 66, will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. at College Hills Church of Christ.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry “Foots” Oldham, Sr., and Betty Lou Howell Oldham, and his brother, Jerry Oldham, Jr.
Survivors include: his wife, Daphne Shannon Oldham; sons, Clifton Porter Oldham ll, Jared Page Oldham, Bryson James Oldham; daughters, Torrie Redwine, Taylor Redwine; former wife, Tennille Rainey; sisters, Thelma Jean Oldham, Tamika (Steve) Porter, Mildred Hyatt, Beverly Bender of Nashville; brother, James Oldham; devoted aunt, Saundra Shabazz; devoted sister-in-law, Sally Oldham; grandchildren, Ava, Averie, Kamrin; and special devoted friend for more than 40 years, Tina Robinson. Numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and friends also survive.
Social Distancing, temperature checks and masks will be required.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home LLC, located at 1330 Bluebird Road in Lebanon, is in charge of the arrangements. 615-444-3117
