NASHVILLE — The Clinton Global Initiative University on Monday released details about its annual meeting at Vanderbilt University from March 3-5.

Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton announced that they will be joined in Nashville by aspiring leaders and global experts in business, public service and social impact. It will be the initiative’s 15th annual meeting, and its first in-person gathering since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

