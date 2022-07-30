Clyde Edwin “Ed” Nelson, 90, of Lebanon, passed away on July 26, 2022.
He is preceded in death by: his parents, Horace Elmer Nelson and Mary Emma Ruppe Nelson; the wife and mother of his children, Billie Jean Tyree Nelson; and an infant brother.
He is survived by: his wife, Shirley Harel Nelson; son, Larry (Balenda)
Nelson; daughter, Linda (Troy) Tuttle; grandchildren, Tina (Josh) Bond, Tyler (Hai-in) Nelson, Chandler Nelson; great-grandchildren, Emma Bond, Sophie Nelson, Hannah Jean Nelson; and sisters, Joan Neyman and Marilyn (Danny) Kerley.
Ed was an Air Force veteran, serving 22 years in his military career during the Korean War and Vietnam War.
After retiring from the military, he taught at Gallatin High School for more than 10 years.
He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and served as a deacon for many years at Lebanon First Baptist Church.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. in the Christian Life Chapel, located at 105 Holloway Drive in Lebanon. A celebration of life service will follow at 5 p.m. at the Christian Life Chapel.
Burial with military honors will take place at a later date in Arlington Cemetery in Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Mr. Nelson’s memory to Patriot Guard Riders or to the Gideon’s International.
Partlow Funeral Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements.
