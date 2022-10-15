NEWS 1 NEWS

Republican Tennessee state Sen. Brian Kelsey speaks during a debate on school voucher legislation on May 1, 2019, in Nashville.

 AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File

NASHVILLE — A Nashville social club’s owner has reached a deal to plead guilty to a campaign finance scheme alleged against him and a Tennessee state senator who has criticized the charges as a “political witch hunt.”

Attorneys for Joshua Smith last week notified the federal judge in Nashville of the plea deal reached with prosecutors. One of the lawyers signaled on Wednesday that Smith is willing to testify, a key development as state Sen. Brian Kelsey, a Republican, is scheduled to head to trial in January of 2023 after pleading not guilty.

