During the Wilson County School Board Meeting on Monday night, citizens brought forward concerns regarding the outcome of February’s Wilson County School Board Ethics Committee meeting.
After the ethics committee dismissed all but one of the complaints filed against school board member Joseph Padilla, the ruling sparked a discussion among residents regarding the decision and later discussion by the school board about the district’s code of conduct policies.
“While the committee only referred one complaint to the full board, the committee’s continued theme during the whole process was, ‘The board member violated policy, but ...,’ ” Mt. Juliet resident Kristi Dunn said. “That’s unacceptable.”
Each year, the board votes on the student code of conduct, and each year, students and parents are asked to sign off on that code of conduct. There is an expectation that students follow and understand the code of conduct.
“There are many expectations placed on our students and consequences when they are violated,” Dunn said. “The same should be for our board members. Our teachers, our staff, our administrators are held to expectations and standards. If violated, they face disciplinary actions. The same should exist for our board members. Yet, here we have a board member who violates board polices, polices that you create, develop and vote on.”
Dunn called that unacceptable.
“There must be consequences for board members as well,” Dunn said. ”You’re the leaders of the district and the ones who should be setting the example.”
While Dunn says that most districts have a separate code of conduct policy apart from the ethics policies, in addition to a board evaluation policy, Wilson County doesn’t have either.
“I feel that this is a change that needs to be made in this district,” Dunn said. “There needs to be a definitive code of conduct and board evaluation process. There needs to be consequences for violating your own policies. If you can’t follow them or keep them, then, you need to vote to get rid of them. If you think it’s a good policy, than you need to uphold it. It’s imperative that you follow the policies that you create and vote upon. It can’t just simply be, ‘I’m new ... I didn’t know.’ ”
Mt. Juliet parent Lindsey Patrick Wright came before the board to speak on inconsistencies in policy and procedure that she saw during the ethics committee meeting last month.
Most of the complaints that Wright saw discussed during the meeting were pertaining to the code of ethics policy 1.1061. However, the complaint process was attached to 1.106, which mostly deals with financial matters and conflicts of interest.
“Additionally, the board stated the need to define what an ethical violation is during both the January and February board meetings,” Wright said. “The ethics committee also stated the need to define it. Yet, neither the board nor the committee came to a clear understanding of what the definition was going to be. They moved forward with the understanding that an ethical violation only dealt with financial matters.”
Wright asked why the complaints were dismissed by the committee if an ethics violation does not solely involve a financial matter or conflict of interest.
“To hear two out of three members — a majority — repeatedly say that there was a policy violation, that it was the wrong thing to do, that it was in poor taste, or state that a punishment has already been delivered, all imply that a violation of a code of ethics adopted by the board occurred ...,” Wright said.
The board later discussed the two code of conduct policies during new business.
“It has become clear, and I have had quite a few constituents reach out to me about the entire ethics procedure that took place and concerns over the fact that we have two policies, one of which has a built-in mechanism for enforcement,” zone 1 school board member Carrie Pfeiffer said. “We have another policy that’s also labeled in the policy as a code of ethics that there seems to be no clear means of addressing. If that’s the underlying reason why many of the ethics complaints were dismissed, then, I think we need to give consideration over how we’re going to address that.”
While 1.106 deals specifically with financial matter and conflicts of interest, policy 1.1061 serves as a code-of-conduct policy.
“It’s been an issue for Wilson County Schools in the last five or six years that citizens have concerns that we don’t follow our own policies,” Pfeiffer said. “If one of the polices that citizens have concerns that we don’t follow, or that there’s no consequence for us not following, then, we need to either establish how citizens can make complaints for that, or we need to take it out.”
While Phieffer believes that the standards within policy 1.1061 are valuable, the vagueness of the policy makes it difficult to hold someone accountable.
“Policy is supposed to carry the weight of law, so I do take issue with that being in policy,” Wilson County School Board Chair and Zone 7 Board Member Jamie Farough said. “I think that independently, each one of us should be holding ourselves to that standard when we hold those under us to that standard. I say under us as the leaders of the district. If a ninth-grade student is being held more accountable than we are, then, it shouldn’t take somebody else telling us we’re doing wrong.”
Pfeiffer recommended removing 1.061 from policy and making it into a separate code of conduct that the board would then sign to hold themselves to.
Zone 6 school board member Kimberly McGee suggested looking into the legality of retiring the policy, as it was adopted first by the Tennessee School Board Association.
No action was taken by the board regarding the policies during Monday night’s meeting.
