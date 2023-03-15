During the Wilson County School Board Meeting on Monday night, citizens brought forward concerns regarding the outcome of February’s Wilson County School Board Ethics Committee meeting.

After the ethics committee dismissed all but one of the complaints filed against school board member Joseph Padilla, the ruling sparked a discussion among residents regarding the decision and later discussion by the school board about the district’s code of conduct policies.

