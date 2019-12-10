In less than six months, some Wilson County Schools students will be deciding what they want to do with the rest of their lives. They will make the decision if college is the right choice for them. Some will choose to forgo higher education for various reasons.
According to Kevin Norman, vice president of Seattle based technology firm TechSmart, his company offers training for a high paid career that he says does not necessarily involve higher education.
TechSmart, with an office in Nashville, creates curricula for schools that teaches students how to create code for computers.
Norman said the model they have created for Wilson County Schools, scheduled to begin in January, can only be found in a few other areas across the U.S. In addition to this, the company has created a training program for Wilson County teachers through Volunteer State Community College in Gallatin.
collaborated with a community college," said Norman. "They took our curriculum and training methods and applied it to certifications for the state."
Norman said there are not enough professionals to train students in coding and more schools need teachers to do the instructing to ensure everyone has more opportunities going into the future.
"We have a deeper connection to industry concerning Wilson County," said Norman. "There is an internship for real work training in the third year of curriculum for students."
It will not be like other internships, Norman said, in which the student does nothing more than job shadowing or fetching coffee. Instead, it will consist of pair programming where the student sits side-by-side with the coder.
"They will participate in the day-to-day functions of a programmer," Norman said. "All companies want qualified candidates and internship is significant in the software world."
According to www.glassdoor.com, a website dedicated to helping job seekers search for salary reports as well as job listings and company reviews, software engineers and developers can earn anywhere from $65,000 to $152,000 or more.
"Thirty percent of coding job postings do not require a college degree," said Norman. "That's the nature of technology, there is an opportunity for youth."
