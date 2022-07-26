Funeral services for Cody Allen Biggs will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Anthony Boyum officiating. Interment will be held at Conatser Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Wednesday after 11 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo.
Cody, 20, of Lebanon passed away on July 23, 2022.
He was born on Nov. 27, 2001, in Wilson County. He was a 2020 graduate of Lebanon High School.
He loved to play video games and loved antique cars and trucks.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Howard and Linda Biggs.
He is survived by: his parents, Chris and Monica Denson Biggs; brother, Justin Biggs; grandparents, Leslie and Margaret Denson, Sr.; great-grandmother, Mary Denson; uncles, Silas Denson, Jason Denson, Bubba Denson, Bobby Biggs, Michael Biggs; aunts, Brenda Denson, Jenifer Wilson, Edith Biggs; great-uncles, Howard Denson, Billy Denson, Ellis Denson; cousins, Sophia Denson, Dylan Denson, Lindsey Denson, Jake Denson, Jett Denson, Antigone Wilson, Mark Wilson, Kenny Stephen, Derek Biggs, Brandon Biggs, Trey Biggs and Dillon Biggs.
Honorary pallbearers are Leslie Denson, Justin Biggs, Billy Denson, Josh Elliot, James Jewell and Daylan Murphy.
Active pallbearers are Bubba Denson, Silas Denson, Jason Denson, Matt Smith, Alan Word and Bobby Word.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.