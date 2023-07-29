The fall is one of the best times to garden because it’s cooler, and we have less insects.

Many leafy greens prefer to be directly planted, and we will plant our greens at the beginning of September. Other things that we’ll plant at the beginning of September will be our cole crops, which include broccoli, cabbage, and cauliflower. These are transplanted into the garden instead of directly sown by seeds. If it forms a head then it needs to be transplanted into the garden, leafy greens can be directly sown into the garden. Directly sowing seeds in the garden can be done either by broadcasting or by sowing them in a row. Our cole crops can be started inside now so that we can have enough time to have large enough transplants to go into the garden.

As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture University of Tennessee-Tennessee State University Extension Agent in Wilson County, at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.

