The fall is one of the best times to garden because it’s cooler, and we have less insects.
Many leafy greens prefer to be directly planted, and we will plant our greens at the beginning of September. Other things that we’ll plant at the beginning of September will be our cole crops, which include broccoli, cabbage, and cauliflower. These are transplanted into the garden instead of directly sown by seeds. If it forms a head then it needs to be transplanted into the garden, leafy greens can be directly sown into the garden. Directly sowing seeds in the garden can be done either by broadcasting or by sowing them in a row. Our cole crops can be started inside now so that we can have enough time to have large enough transplants to go into the garden.
Broccoli has one of the shorter maturity times. We will harvest around 55 days from transplant. With the diversity of cultivars on the market today, be sure and find some that will work for your situation.
In the fall, we should select those with shorter maturity times, including Packman, Green Magic, and Emerald Crown.
Cabbage is one of my favorites, because you can do so much in the kitchen with cabbage. Find those cultivars with maturity dates less than 70 days, because many of the larger heads may not have enough time to mature before we get our first heavy frost. That would include Stonehead, Katarina, and Early Jersey Wakefield.
Cauliflower will take the longest time to mature in the fall garden. It will mature between 60 and 75 days from transplant, and it grows better in the fall. Cauliflower sometimes will not mature correctly in the spring due to the rapid heat that comes in our early summer.
If you’re looking for something different, try the newer orange and purple cauliflowers, which include Graffiti and Cheddar. We do have some standard white cultivars that should excel in your garden, like Snow Crown and Majestic.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture University of Tennessee-Tennessee State University Extension Agent in Wilson County, at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
