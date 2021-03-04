Coles Ferry girls, Carroll-Oakland boys win Blue League championships

Coles Ferry’s girls beat Sam Houston 15-5 before Carroll-Oakland’s boys defeated Castle Heights 33-25 Sunday afternoon to win the Blue League championships at Lebanon High School’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Addyson Bringhurst scored six points for Coles Ferry while Anna Grace Davis finished with four, Caroline Coffee three and Sadie Mosley two.
Cami Ford threw in three points and Harper Haskins two for Sam Houston.
Owen Kohler totaled 12 points for Carroll-Oakland while Jase Atwood notched nine, Hunter Grissim six and Mark Scott and Micah Strickland three each.
Niken Walker’s 11 points paced Castle Heights while Kaden Goodloe and Carter Pigg each scored six and Ean Birchett two.
The tournament began Feb. 13 with the first two rounds. Bad weather prompted a one-week delay for the championship games.
GIRLS
Feb. 13
Byars Dowdy 23, Carroll-Oakland 12
Lorena Lund scored 17 points, Kiaya Seats four and Ni’Kiya Reed two for Byars Dowdy.
Savannah Plumlee scored six points for Carroll-Oakland while Carter Estep, Elizabeth Johnson and Addison Perkins each produced a pair.
Plumee poured in six points and Paisleigh Guy two in the fifth quarter for Carroll-Oakland.
Castle Heights 20, Tuckers Crossroads 13
Chanel Spencer fired in 14 points for Castle Heights while Kathleen Chilelli, Katelyn Hopper and Bailey Katz each collected two.
Colleena Ralston racked up all 13 points for Tuckers Crossroads, which did receive two fifth-quarter tallies from Jayde Baine.
Sam Houston 26, Byars Dowdy 2
Hadley Hays had 11 points for Sam Houston while Tenley Davis scored six, Harper Haskins four, Cami Ford three and Haidyn Burnley two.
Kiaya Seats scored both Byars Dowdy points.
Sam Houston had time to score 18 fifth-period points, including 10 by Peyton Blair, four by Kelayshia Butler and two each by Venus Campos and Naomi Murphy.
Coles Ferry 32, Castle Heights 2
Caroline Coffee collected 18 points for Coles Ferry while Addyson Bringhurst and Anna Grace Davis each scored six and Sadie Mosley two.
Katelyn Hopper had both Castle Heights points.
The teams played to a 2-2 fifth-quarter tie with Kennedy McGovern scoring for Coles Ferry and Chanel Spencer countering with a pair for Castle Heights.
BOYS
Feb. 13
Carroll-Oakland 27, Sam Houston 20
Hunter Grissim knocked down nine points for Carroll-Oakland while Jase Atwood scored seven, Mark Scott four, Owen Kohler three and Collin Plumlee and Micah Strickland two each.
Kendrick Lewis scored 17 for Sam Houston while Jonah Allen added two and Aiden Horne a free throw.
Tuckers Crossroads 20, Byars Dowdy 14
Urijah Dodge dropped in 12 points for Tuckers Crossroads while Knox Andrews, Ridge Means, Trey Patino and Carlos Shannon each scored two.
Braylen Higgs had five points, Carson Thomas three and Jaronta Rayner, Karsen Rigsby and Antonio Vargas two each for Byars Dowdy.
Kason Forrest flipped in a pair of fifth-period points for Tuckers Crossroads.
Carroll-Oakland 33, Coles Ferry 21
Jase Atwood tossed in 12 points for Carroll-Oakland while Hunter Grissim had nine, Mark Scott five, Owen Kohler four and Micah Strickland three.
Avery Davis and Elliot Greer each scored six for Coles Ferry while Chad Thomas Lanning finished with four, Eli Spurlock three and Luca Cesternino two.
Jaquez Keeley collected two fifth-period points for Carroll-Oakland while Zhmyrion Pirtle countered with a pair for Coles Ferry.
Castle Heights 38, Tuckers Crossroads 23
Kaden Goodloe and Niken Walker each tossed in 12 points for Castle Heights while Caleb Jones scored six and Carter Pigg and Canan Rozell four each.
Urijah Dodge fired in 14 points for Tuckers Crossroads while Carlos Shannon scored four, Mason Clinard three and Alex Barker two.
Mason Clinard collected five fifth-period points for Tuckers Crossroads while Jake Keel and Gabe Miller countered with two each for Castle Heights.
