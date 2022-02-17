A wreck involving two commercial vehicles brought traffic on East Division Street in Mt. Juliet to a halt on Tuesday.
One driver required medical attention.
Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed that the accident occurred on Tuesday morning at the 5400 block of East Division Street near Taylor Lane. Both vehicles sustained significant damage. A power line was also knocked down.
The vehicle that reportedly caused the impact was a blue 2019 Freightliner box truck, which was carrying two passengers at the time. Kerry Dowell, Jr., 33, of Clarksville, was driving. Devas L. Smithson, 27, of Christiana, and Antonio Woods, 35, of Nashville were riding in the cab. None of those individuals reported any injuries.
The lone reported injury was to Charles Duff, 35, of Mt. Juliet. Duff was driving a white 2002 International truck tractor and box trailer. The extent of Duff’s injuries was not clear based on the THP report, but Duff did post several pictures of the incident to his personal Facebook page.
“I’m a little banged up,” read one comment posted by Duff.
Another post read, “It was definitely rough. Blessed to be here.”
According to the report, Dowell was traveling east when his vehicle ran off the roadway’s right edge. After coming back onto the roadway, Dowell’s truck veered into Duff’s pathway in the westbound lane.
The report described the impact as “head on” and the area of impact as the “westbound lane.” In the accident, Duff’s vehicle overturned, “coming to a final rest in the west bound ditch on its passenger side.”
